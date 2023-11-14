Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 274,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after buying an additional 37,178 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS QUAL opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

