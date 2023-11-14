Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 266 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Hershey by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Hershey by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

