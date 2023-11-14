Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,206 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 267,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,496,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

