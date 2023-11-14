Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,151,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

