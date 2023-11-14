Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

