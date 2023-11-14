Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NSC opened at $199.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.