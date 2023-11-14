Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

