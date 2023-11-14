Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth $64,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSK opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

