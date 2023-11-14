Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.
Insider Activity at Kellanova
In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 800,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,259,230. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kellanova Stock Up 0.8 %
K stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellanova Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.
About Kellanova
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
