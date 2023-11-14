Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,430,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.