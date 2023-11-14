Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

CNC stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

