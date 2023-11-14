Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Amphenol by 26.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE APH opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

