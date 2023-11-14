Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,691,000 after acquiring an additional 163,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,202,000 after buying an additional 178,520 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,463,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,060,000 after buying an additional 126,339 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,862,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.8 %

FMX stock opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $74.90 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

