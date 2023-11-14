Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after buying an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LHX opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $230.73. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

