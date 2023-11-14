Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $217.43 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

