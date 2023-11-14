Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Williams Companies by 45.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

