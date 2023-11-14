Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $215.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

