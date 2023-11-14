Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.