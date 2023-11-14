Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 49.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

