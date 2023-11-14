Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $509,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 114.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,553 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $1,615,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 794,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,984,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.