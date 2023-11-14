Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $657,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

