Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

