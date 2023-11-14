Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CFO Nathan R. Iles Sells 1,820 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $63,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,616.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.64. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

