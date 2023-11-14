Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Summit Financial Group worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMMF shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,341 shares of company stock valued at $129,939. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

