Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Kristin S. Rinne Acquires 32,808 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kristin S. Rinne acquired 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,382.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SNCR opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 105,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 225,704 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

