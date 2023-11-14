Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

