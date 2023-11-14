Synovus Financial Corp Has $674,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,200 shares of company stock worth $44,259,230. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

