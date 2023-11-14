Synovus Financial Corp Has $737,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.