Synovus Financial Corp Has $980,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $270.06 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $289.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.20 and a 200-day moving average of $251.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

