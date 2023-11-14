Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

