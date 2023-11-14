Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HIG opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.