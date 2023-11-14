Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Trimmed by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

