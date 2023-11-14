The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

AES stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of AES by 78.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 38,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 17.2% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,108,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AES by 2.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AES by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 235,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

