UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

