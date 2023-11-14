Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 2,125.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Universal Insurance worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $102,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,736,582.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

