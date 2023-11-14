VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.50% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMOG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 825.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SMOG stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $93.59 and a 12-month high of $129.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.