Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

