Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

