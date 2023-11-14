XML Financial LLC Sells 34 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $486.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.19 and its 200-day moving average is $418.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.