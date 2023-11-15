11,756 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

