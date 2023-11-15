1,700 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,379 shares of company stock worth $1,883,038. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.04 and its 200-day moving average is $354.46. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.