181,588 Shares in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of EverQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

EverQuote Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.