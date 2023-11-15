42,800 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $159.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

