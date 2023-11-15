Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 17,212 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of CPI Card Group worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. CPI Card Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $175.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PMTS. StockNews.com began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

