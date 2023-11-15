Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 4,646 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total value of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total value of $103,862.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,914 shares of company stock valued at $33,888,243. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.11. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

