Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

