Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,191,000 after buying an additional 1,100,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,423,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,016,000 after buying an additional 1,660,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,740,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 2,336,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LZ stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $19,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,204,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

