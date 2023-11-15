Agape ATP Co.’s (NASDAQ:ATPC) Quiet Period Will End on November 20th

Agape ATP’s (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 20th. Agape ATP had issued 1,650,000 shares in its IPO on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Agape ATP Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATPC opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Agape ATP has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

