Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,018.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

