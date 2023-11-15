Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

